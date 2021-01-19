LVHS Mariachi band to perform at Biden inauguration

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Clark County School District (CCSD) band gets a major gig. These students will perform at the presidential inauguration tomorrow.

They say not only are they representing Nevada with music, but also culture. Mariachi Joya from Las Vegas High School is set to perform on the national stage.

“Never once did I think that we would be able to have this opportunity to perform for the President of the United States,” says Angel Miramontes explaining the unexpected honor.

The group was selected to represent Nevada. The event features performances from communities in all 56 states and territories.

Miramontes and his classmates will represent Nevada in the virtual parade across America during the presidential inauguration.

Miramontes plays violin in the group.

“We are going to be performing our own tema, our theme, and latera de mariachi,” says Miramontes.

The performance will be a pre-recorded virtual production since students have not rehearsed in-person since early last year.

Stephen Blanco directs Mariachi Joya. He says Biden’s team asked the group last week to participate.

It’s not the first time though performing for Biden. The students played for the President-elect when he visited Las Vegas last year.

“They record themselves playing. We put all of the music together. We send them the final music and then they record their videos. So it’s dubbed in a couple different ways to make it work,” said Stephen Blanco, Director of Mariachi, Las Vegas High School.

Principal Ron Guerzon says he is proud, but that he and Blanco’s highlight the biggest significance form this performance – celebrating different cultures.

“That irrespective of your background and experience, you can be successful and you can be highlighted and you will be valued on a national and world level,” said Ron Guerzon, Principal, Las Vegas High School.

My family is from Mexico so it’s a huge thing for me,” added Miramontes.

Part of celebrating America – united.

