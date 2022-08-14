LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Travelers flying out of Las Vegas face massive lines Sunday after officials say a “false alarm” halted security screenings.
According to officials from Harry Reid International Airport, a loud noise caused panic at the airport Sunday morning, creating the delays.
“Flights will be held as multiple concourses are cleared and all passengers will need to be screened/re-screened at security checkpoints before boarding aircraft,” said the airport in a Sunday morning Tweet.
Airport officials say there is no threat at the airport, and thank the travelers for their patience. At 7:00 a.m., people in line to check in with security say the airport is jam-packed.
Officials from the Las Vegas airport released this statement at approximately 7:46 a.m.
“Earlier this morning, a loud noise at Harry Reid International Airport’s Terminal 1 caused a panic among travelers, subsequently creating a security incident when some people rushed through security checkpoints. As a result, passengers from multiple concourses needed to return to checkpoints to be re-screened before boarding aircraft. Operations are returning to normal. We thank our partners at the TSA and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department for their quick response and assistance.”