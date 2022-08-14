LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Travelers flying out of Las Vegas face massive lines Sunday after officials say a “false alarm” halted security screenings.

According to officials from Harry Reid International Airport, a loud noise caused panic at the airport Sunday morning, creating the delays.

Image provided by Ashlyn Airheart

“Flights will be held as multiple concourses are cleared and all passengers will need to be screened/re-screened at security checkpoints before boarding aircraft,” said the airport in a Sunday morning Tweet.

Image provided by Ashlyn Airheart

Airport officials say there is no threat at the airport, and thank the travelers for their patience. At 7:00 a.m., people in line to check in with security say the airport is jam-packed.

Officials from the Las Vegas airport released this statement at approximately 7:46 a.m.

“Earlier this morning, a loud noise at Harry Reid International Airport’s Terminal 1 caused a panic among travelers, subsequently creating a security incident when some people rushed through security checkpoints. As a result, passengers from multiple concourses needed to return to checkpoints to be re-screened before boarding aircraft. Operations are returning to normal. We thank our partners at the TSA and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department for their quick response and assistance.”