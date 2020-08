LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Talk about a milestone! Gertrude Rudiak, a long time Las Vegan, celebrated her 105th birthday Monday.

In 2014 she was awarded the key to the city from Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman, but her birthday this year was more of a low key affair. It was a celebration with family at home.

Rudiak and her husband George moved to Las Vegas in 1943 during World War II. She’s lived in the city for more than 70 years.

Happy 105 years, young lady!