LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A former Republican candidate for Nevada Attorney General is representing four people who have sued to prevent enforcement of a new election law.

The law, Senate Bill 406 (SB406), signed by Gov. Joe Lombardo on May 24, makes it illegal to threaten or use force against election officials.

Sigal Chattah represents plaintiffs Alexandrea Slack, Susan Vanness, Martin Waldman and Robert Beadles. The lawsuit says they were previously poll observers, ballot runners or ballot counting room observers who have “standing as lawful public election observers.”

Now, they believe they are vulnerable to penalties in the law that was supposedly meant to protect them.

Lombardo and Secretary of State Francisco Aguilar are named as defendants.

The lawsuit seeks temporary and permanent injunctions against SB406, saying that the new law never even defines who and who is not an election official.

“Interestingly, an election observer, or a volunteer poll-observer (under NRS 293.274) may potentially not only be a victim of SB406 but also be subject to a prosecution under SB406, for a Class E felony, if an election observer vocally objects to any conduct which may be subjectively viewed as intimidation or undue influence, by a purported victim under SB406,” the lawsuit argues.

The lawsuit argues that SB406 is overly broad, to the point of violating free speech. It violates the plaintiffs’ rights under the First, Fifth and 14th Amendments of the U.S. Constitution because of vague definitions of terms like “intimidation” and “undue influence.” It also violates the Nevada Constitution, the lawsuit argues.

The lawsuit, filed Thursday in U.S. District Court, seeks a jury trial.

Chattah ran against Democrat Aaron D. Ford, who won re-election as Nevada Attorney General.