Karaoke is back at Kamu inside the Palazzo

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Earlier this month, we announced karaoke and open mic events are allowed to resume under new safety guidance here in Nevada.

If you’re looking for something fun to do, why not sing your heart out at Kamu Karaoke.

Roqui Theus was live inside the Palazzo’s Grand Canal Shoppes getting a tour of the one and only karaoke experience on the Las Vegas Strip.

The venue has been operating as a restaurant only, but after the governor’s new guidelines for open mic events, you can enjoy the ultimate karaoke experience safely in private rooms at Kamu.