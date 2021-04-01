In Your Business: Sense of optimism as tourists return to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There is optimism in the business community as COVID-19 restrictions are loosened and visitors begin to return to Las Vegas

Las Vegas Chamber President & CEO Mary Beth Sewald said over recent weekends, hotels have been at capacity and businesses experienced an uptick in customers and sales.

“So, these are all really great signs and it means that the local businesses that serve our visitors are also feeling really optimistic too. It’s going to take some time to recover and return to full capacity but all indications are that we will sooner rather than later but we also have to be mindful of COVID-19 and continue to follow the guidelines to keep people safe but absolutely clearly people want to get back out and do things,” she said.