Grant available to support Henderson restaurants affected by COVID-19; apply now

HENDERSON, Nevada (KLAS) — The City of Henderson is now providing economic relief for Henderson restaurants and foodservice businesses impacted by the pandemic through a Restaurant Response Grant.

The City of Henderson is giving $10,000 grants to 100 eligible restaurants for a total of $1 million. Applications are being accepted starting today.

The process is first-come, first-served. Applications became available today at 10 a.m. The application process closes at 5:00 p.m. on Dec. 4 or once 200 applications are received.

ELIGIBILITY REQUIREMENTS

  • Restaurants in Henderson that must make modifications to continue operations as a result of Directive 35, Section 16.
  • Restaurants must have a City of Henderson mailing address (no P.O. box) or provide proof of Henderson operation.
  • Restaurants that have received City of Henderson Small Business grants from rounds 1 to 3 are eligible for this grant, but not to exceed a cumulative $50,000 in funding.

Eligible purposes include:

  • Expenses related to modifications for social distancing, disinfection
  • Outdoor seating heaters, tents, etc.)
  • Entrance monitoring stations
  • Reservation systems
  • Signage

Learn more and apply today on the City of Henderson website. This grant opportunity is made possible by federal CARES Act relief funds.

