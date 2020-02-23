Golden Knights win 5th straight with 5-3 win over Florida

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Reilly Smith scored two goals, Marc-Andre Fleury made 31 saves and the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Florida Panthers 5-3 on Saturday night.

The Golden Knights completed a five-game homestand 5-0-0 and catapulted to the top of the Pacific Division, where they lead Edmonton by three points. The Oilers have two games in hand, and the teams play three ore times down the stretch.

Vegas improved to 9-3-2 under coach Peter DeBoer, who replaced fired Gerard Gallant on Jan. 16.

The Golden Knights’ five-game win streak is their highest of the season.