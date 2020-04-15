TITANIC: The Artifact Exhibition, take a virtual tour from home

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – To commemorate the 108 year anniversary of the RMS Titanic’s tragic sinking on April 15, 1912, TITANIC: The Artifact Exhibition, which has permanent installations in Las Vegas at the Luxor Hotel and Casino is now available to experience virtually through the TITANIC: The Virtual Experience.

The entire 25,000 square feet exhibition has been mapped using a powerful 3D platform, allowing users to get an up-close view of living history, including nearly 400 artifacts recovered directly from the Titanic’s wreck site.

Dramatic recreations and to-scale replicas of the ship’s cabins and common areas, never-before-seen video content of the ship today and artifact recovery processes, and more can be viewed from the comfort of your home.

TITANIC: The Virtual Experience is a renewable, one-week virtual tour that is accessible on computers, tablets, and mobile devices. For more information, visit Titanic.live to grab a ticket and view the experience.

To further commemorate the anniversary, the first 108 users will receive free access for one-week to the virtual experience at no cost; enter code ‘109anniversary’ at checkout for free access.

The special offer is limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The virtual experience is available at two price levels; the Light Version for $5 and the Full Version for $15.

Each price level is accessible for one week and can be renewed at the point of purchase. Experience offerings include:

Light Version – $5

Virtual walkthrough of the 13 galleries inside the 25,000 square feet exhibition

Detailed information and photos of each artifact on display

View what life was like aboard the “Ship of Dreams” through full-scale room re-creations of the Grand Staircase, Promenade Deck, Veranda Café, and more

View the largest piece ever recovered, a 15-ton portion of the Ship’s hull

Learn about conservation and recovery efforts of the artifacts recovered from the ocean floor

Full Version – $15

All offerings of the basic tour experience

Audio tour available in multiple languages

Exclusive video content Dive Expedition 2010 – Video of artifacts as they are being recovered from the wreck site at the ocean floor Dive Expedition 2010 – Video of curators on board the recovery ship discussing the artifacts immediately after they were pulled from the ocean floor Dive Expedition 2010 – Video from Titanic’s wreck site, including underwater footage of the Ship’s bow, stern, vast debris field, and more

Animated timeline of Titanic from the point of striking the iceberg to the sinking

Additional facts and information about Titanic, the wreck site, artifacts, personal stories of her passengers and crew

The virtual tour features more than 400 items from Titanic that are now on display at TITANIC: The Artifact Exhibition, all recovered from two and a half miles below the surface of the North Atlantic.

Items on display include personal belonging of the ship’s passengers and crew including luggage, whistles, eyeglasses, and more.

In addition, floor tiles from the first-class smoking room, a window frame from the Verandah Café, and an unopened bottle of champagne with a 1900 vintage are featured.

The Full Version also offers users an exclusive look at never-before-seen video footage of ship and artifact recovery.

While learning the story behind the legendary ship’s short journey from construction and destruction to eventual recovery, users will witness an actual piece of Titanic’s hull, a full-scale re-creation of the Grand Staircase, authentically re-created first and third-class rooms with furnishings by original manufactures, as well as a newly expanded outer Promenade Deck.

The personal artifacts on display and dramatic recreations of her hallowed halls and cabins offer haunting, emotional connections to the forever-altered lives of those on board the Titanic.