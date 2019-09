Las Vegas (KLAS) — An eight-year-old was taken to the hospital Friday after they were bitten by a pit bull. Officials say the child’s injuries were non-life threatening.

It happened just after 6 pm in the 3000 block of Anchor Chain Drive. The 8-year-old was bitten by the neighbor’s dog.

The child reportedly had superficial wounds to their leg. They were taken to Summerlin Hospital and should be okay.

Animal control did respond to the scene. Patrol officers are still investigating what happened.