Business Recovery Grant program reopens in Henderson

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Henderson businesses impacted by the pandemic can now apply for emergency funding as part of the federal CARES Act relief funds.

This is the third time that the grant funding has become available in the City of Henderson. Applications will be awarded on a first-come, first-serve basis until funds are available.

Some eligible businesses can expect the following:

$2,000 for home-based businesses or businesses licensed at an approved executive suite or virtual office

$40,000 for businesses with a commercial location, depending on number of full-time equivalent employees

Applications must include signed and dated W-9 form (Request for Taxpayer Number and Certification)

Copy of photo I.D. for U.S. citizens or legal residence card for non-U.S. citizens for all owners with 20% interest or more

Copy of active Henderson business license

Businesses that received funding from the prior two rounds of the recovery grants from Henderson will not be eligible for this third round

“As this third round of funding kicks off, the City continues to listen to business owners who have been hit hard by COVID-19, as have their employees,” said City Manager Richard Derrick. “The first two rounds awarded more than $1.6 million to 276 Henderson businesses. This third round provides an additional $400,000 to award to Henderson businesses.”

Click here to apply for the third round of Recovery Grant Funding for Businesses impacted by Covid-19.