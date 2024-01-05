LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Shoppers who might have been putting off holiday gift returns until a quieter time may not want to wait much longer. At some retailers, there are only a few days left to make those returns.

Those planning their returns should not assume each retailer offers an extended return window according to Andrea Woroch, a consumer savings advocate.

“Some stores like Nordstrom Rack are restricting that return timeline,” Woroch said. “They are saying any merchandise bought between Oct. 16 to Christmas Eve can only be returned until Jan. 15.”

Nordstrom Rack isn’t the only outlet limiting return windows. Woroch said Apple is accepting items purchased between Nov. 2 and Christmas until Jan. 8.

Woroch advised returning items for credit rather than accepting a lesser exchange value or worse, losing an opportunity to exchange at all. She added that retailers may not have as much merchandise in stock as they will later in January. She also recommends using mobile apps that help shoppers track prices and create wish lists.

She said to be on the lookout for retailers that charge return shipping fees, adding that shoppers can sometimes negotiate those fees, especially if they’re quite unhappy with the purchase, or if it’s of poor quality and doesn’t match it’s online representation.

“A lot of customer service reps will be accommodating, especially if it’s your first time asking,” Woroch said.

Another option is to utilize a credit card return protection policy, which many credit cards will provide, allowing for more time to return a product.