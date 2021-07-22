Animal Foundation to waive fees for ‘Adopt-A-Palooza’ event

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you’ve ever thought about adding a furry friend to your family, now may be a good time.
The Animal Foundation is waiving adoption fees as part of its ‘Adopt-A-Palooza event for all pets this weekend, July 23-24, and the following weekend, July 30-31.
Adoptions begin at 11 a.m. each day and are on a first-come, first-served basis.
The fee-waived adoptions include spay/neuter surgery, microchip, and up-to-date vaccines.
The Animal Foundation is located at 655 North Mojave Road.
For more information on pet availability click here.