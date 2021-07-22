Animal Foundation to waive fees for ‘Adopt-A-Palooza’ event

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you’ve ever thought about adding a furry friend to your family, now may be a good time.

The Animal Foundation is waiving adoption fees as part of its ‘Adopt-A-Palooza event for all pets this weekend, July 23-24, and the following weekend, July 30-31.

Adoptions begin at 11 a.m. each day and are on a first-come, first-served basis.

𝐀𝐃𝐎𝐏𝐓-𝐀-𝐏𝐀𝐋𝐎𝐎𝐙𝐀! 🐾🎈



We’re waiving adoption fees for all pets this Friday and Saturday, July 23-24 and next Friday and Saturday, July 30 -31. Adoptions take place on a first-come, first-served basis for walk-in traffic, beginning at 11 am each day. pic.twitter.com/mIM8LFM46M — Animal Foundation (@animalfndlv) July 22, 2021

The fee-waived adoptions include spay/neuter surgery, microchip, and up-to-date vaccines.

The Animal Foundation is located at 655 North Mojave Road.

For more information on pet availability click here.