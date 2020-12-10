Local woman gets her chance to compete on Wheel of Fortune

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas woman recently had her chance at solving the puzzle on Wheel of Fortune! Kourtney Cheatham works for the RTC as a Human Resources Generalist, and it was the RTC who shared the great news about Cheatham’s Wheel of Fortune debut on Twitter Wednesday!

In a tweet, RTC said, “We don’t want to brag… but our very own #RTCSNV team member was on @WheelofFortune! Way to go, Kourtney!”

We don't want to brag… but our very own #RTCSNV team member was on @WheelofFortune! Way to go, Kourtney! pic.twitter.com/pVk6ZEcwPY — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) December 9, 2020

Cheatham, who has lived in Las Vegas since 2002, and worked for the RTC for about eight years, said this was her first time auditioning for the phrase guessing game show.

“Watching the show each night and solving puzzles was easy for me sitting on my couch. I thought, why not step out of my comfort zone and try in person!”

The show aired on Thanksgiving day, which was Nov. 26, 2020.

“It all happened very fast! I applied in early September, [I] was selected for a virtual audition. I competed against a few other potential contestants in that audition, and within two days, I received an email that I had an air date!”

Cheatham did not win, but she was able to walk away with $3,800 and an experience of a lifetime!