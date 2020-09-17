Local woman dies from complications related to 1 October shooting injury

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 1 October survivor has passed away. According to the family of Samanta Arjune, she died in May after suffering complications from her injuries from the shooting.

Arjune, 48, was hospitalized in May and fighting for her life when she fell gravely ill due to complications related to the shooting that happened on October 1, 2017, at the Route 91 Harvest Festival.

Family members say Arjune had a long battle with her health after she was shot, spending time in and out of the hospital. The tragedy, known as the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, claimed the lives of 58 people and took the life of another victim, Kim Gervais, in November 2019.

The gunman Stephen Paddock also died during the shooting when he took his own life. The motive for the shooting is still unknown.

Arjune spoke with 8 News Now back in 2018 when she was looking to find the people she called “angels” that helped her and her brother escape from the gunfire that night.

Samanta’s family told 8 News NOW her parents are elderly and have been in and out of the hospital since her passing.

For Samanta’s obituary, go here.