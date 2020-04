LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Although Great Blue Herons are known to be in Southern Nevada, it’s not everyday that you see one.

Chief photojournalist Matt Adams took video of one of the large birds resting on a Las Vegas rooftop.

The birds like to be around open water and in wetlands and can be found over most of North America. They can also be spotted in lake areas in the Las Vegas valley such as Lorenzi Park, Sunset Park or the Henderson Bird Viewing Preserve.