Local veteran will carry on family legacy while creating one of his own

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The impact of a Veteran’s military service can last years beyond retirement, even influencing the next generation of servicemen and women.

This isn’t the first time Army Dental Officer Philip Yung Son, has taken an oath like this.

Son is now a second Lieutenant Army Dental Officer. Originally from Korea, he became a U.S. Citizen and enlisted in the military during his third year of college. He started as an army truck driver but veterans have been major influence on Son’s life.

“My uncle served in the Air Force in the United States for 20 years, but my Dad served in the Korean Air Force. He served as a jet pilot in Korea, but unfortunately passed during his time of service,” said Philip Son, Army Dental Officer.

Son says that with his career in the military, he strives to live a life of loyalty, courage, and selflessness just like his Veteran uncle and father. His mentor at UNLV School of Dental Medicine recognizes his dedication.

“We definitely have a need for dentists in the military. So them being able to help take care of the oral health of soldiers and civilians, its a blessing,” said Christine Ancajas, Associate Dean Admissions and Student Affairs, UNLV School of Dental Medicine.

Making a sacrifice to care for others, Son will carry on a family legacy while creating one of his own.

“I’m sure that he would be pretty proud, watching me in heaven,” added Son.