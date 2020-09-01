Local restaurant thrives during pandemic; new location will open soon

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — While many businesses are trying to survive the coronavirus pandemic, there are also some local businesses that are thriving.

Nittaya’s Secret Kitchen, a Thai food restaurant located in Summerlin, is one of them. The owner is renovating a bigger space to relocate near Lake Mead and Rampart, along with opening a location in Centennial Hills near N. Durango and U.S. 95.

“There’s a lot going on there, and I see a good future there,” said Nittaya Parawong, the owner of Nittaya’s Secret Kitchen.

Parawong says she delayed the opening because of COVID-19, but she’s ready to move forward. She said she chose this space for a reason.

“We have lots of customers from that side of town that are driving to our location — this one in Summerlin,” Parawong said. “And so I thought, let’s just open one there. Just a small one and they don’t have to drive too far.”

Parawong is also overseeing construction on a new Nittaya’s Secret Kitchen in Summerlin because he is relocating the original restaurant to a space around the corner.

Parawong says take out orders have helped sustain her business and keep her employees on payroll the last few months. But even with the big changes coming, she’s remaining realistic.

“The thing is I don’t have high expectations with the growth of my profit, but if we break even or make a little bit of profit, I’m happy,” Parawong said.

Nittaya’s Little Kitchen owner says she plans to welcome visitors into the new space in October.