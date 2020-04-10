Local preps to ease pressure on hospitals moves ahead; Clark County adds more than 150 isolation beds

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Local preparations aimed at easing expected pressure on Las Vegas valley hospitals are moving forward. Clark Couty says it has already added more than 150 new beds for people who need to be isolated, and more are coming.

“We have laid an amazing amount of groundwork in a very short period of time,” County Commission Chairman Marilyn Kirkpatrick said. “We hope our caseload will not rise to the levels we have seen elsewhere. But my conscience won’t let me sleep at night unless I know we are doing everything we can to get prepared.”

On Thursday, the County entered into the following contracts aimed at easing pressure on local hospitals:

Well Care Services, 114 beds for people who need to be in isolation and under the care of medical professionals.

CrossRoads of Southern Nevada, 39 beds for people who need to be in isolation and under the care of medical professionals.

The Salvation Army, 32 beds for individuals who are over 65 and have underlying medical issues.

In addition, the Southern Nevada Health District will have a 40-bed isolation facility, and the Cashman Isolation-Quarantine Complex (Cashman ISO-Q), which will provide around-the-clock care for hundreds of homeless individuals who need to be in isolation or quarantine, is expected to open soon.

Clark County and officials from neighboring cities, the state of Nevada, University Medical Center, and the Southern Nevada Health District discussed these preparations for the coronavirus on Thursday.

For updated information about the impacts of coronavirus on County operations, ways residents can help in the response, a list of local employers that have job openings and other details, visit the COVID-19 Update pages posted on the home page of Clark County's website at www.clarkcountynv.gov.

Officials are also encouraging residents to reach out to their local health-care providers and other resources available to them to deal with anxiety and stress-related to the pandemic. Older people with chronic health problems, children and teens, and people who are helping with the community’s response to COVID-19, such as health-care workers may be particularly vulnerable.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control has created a section on its website devoted to mental health and coping with COVID-19.

