Local organization holds back-to-school clothing giveaway for teachers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Injured Police Officers Fund (IPOF) is making sure local teachers return to class in style.

The organization held a clothing giveaway for educators on Saturday, Feb. 27. Organizers say that having a new look is a great way to kick off a fresh start.

“We believe that they just deserved so much more respect than they already deserve and their struggles prior to the pandemic is a lot for them, and we just want to be able to give back to our coaches, to our teachers,” said Minddie Lloyd, project director with IPOF.

The IPOF is also helping students start off on the right track in the classroom. They held a backpack giveaway Saturday at Valley High School.

Hundreds of students were given backpacks full of essential school supplies for their first day back in class.