Local non-profit holds donation drive to help open store for those in need

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– One local woman is holding a drive this weekend to help open a brand new store.

Nicole Le. a mom of three, received keys to a building in Summerlin that she’s going to turn into a store for people to get what they need for free.

“I can’t put into words how excited I am,” Le said.

Nicole knows what it’s like to fall on hard times.

“I know how those people feel out there, growing up not having the money my friends had,” Le said.

She and a close friend will open the store and call it Rebuilding Hope.

“A way we can bring hope back into their lives,” Le added.

Domestic abuse victims, veterans, homeless teens, and anyone who has fallen on hard times.

They need gently used clothing and various times, and everything you’d think of to open a store.

“That’s stuff we’re really in need of, and volunteers to help right now, for the month of January to sort through everything,” Le added.

The drive is scheduled for this upcoming Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at 2975 S. Rainbow Boulevard, Suite B.

If you can’t make the drive on Sunday, you can also contact them on their website to schedule another time.

Rebuilding Hope is scheduled to open in February.