Zoo will name cockroach after your ex on Valentine’s Day

TEXAS (CNN) — Just in time for the jilted lovers this Valentine’s Day, two zoos in Texas will name a cockroach after your ex. After being named, it will be fed to an animal.

The charge for the live-streamed event is $5 at the San Antonio Zoo. It is free at the El Paso Zoo, but donation is suggested.

As an extra incentive, for every thousand dollars raised, the El Paso Zoo director will eat a cockroach.

Even the Bronx Zoo is getting in on the fun, but with a different twist. For $15, you can name a Madagascar-hissing cockroach in your partner’s honor.

The Bronx Zoo will mail you a certificate to share with your special someone to “show them your love is eternal.”