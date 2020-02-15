Zoo names baby giraffe after LSU quarterback Joe Burrows

Video Courtesy: Baton Rouge Zoo via CBS

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A baby giraffe was recently born at the Baton Rouge Zoo in Louisiana, and it needed a new name.

So, the zoo let people vote on the name for the giraffe, and the winning name honors Louisiana State University’s (LSU) quarterback Joe Burrows. He won the Heisman Trophy and helped lead his team to win the National Championship this past season.

On Friday, the zoo tweeted out that fans chose the name Burreaux for the giraffe. In the tweet, the zoo noted that the giraffe has “big shoes to fill” based on his namesake.

