Zoo names baby giraffe after LSU quarterback Joe Burrows

Video Courtesy: Baton Rouge Zoo via CBS

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A baby giraffe was recently born at the Baton Rouge Zoo in Louisiana, and it needed a new name.

So, the zoo let people vote on the name for the giraffe, and the winning name honors Louisiana State University’s (LSU) quarterback Joe Burrows. He won the Heisman Trophy and helped lead his team to win the National Championship this past season.

You voted. We tallied. Meet Burreaux!!! Thanks to everyone who nominated and supported the cause. This little guy has big shoes to fill, but something tells us he's up for the challenge! pic.twitter.com/G1BjA0tX27 — Baton Rouge Zoo (@BatonRougeZoo) February 14, 2020

On Friday, the zoo tweeted out that fans chose the name Burreaux for the giraffe. In the tweet, the zoo noted that the giraffe has “big shoes to fill” based on his namesake.