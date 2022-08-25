LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On Saturday, October 15, the Zombie Run will be returning to Henderson and guests should be ready to run for their lives!

All guests (and ghouls and ghosts) attending are encouraged to be dressed in their favorite Halloween attire or as a member of the undead.

Souvenir T-shirts are guaranteed for the first 300 participants, and all ages and fitness levels are welcome.

The run will be held at Cornerstone Park in Henderson, located at 1600 Wigwam Parkway starting at 6 p.m.

Tickets are available now and guests can register at this website. Tickets start at $15 for the 1 mile walk and $25 for the 5K run, but act fast, because registration prices increase starting September 11.