HONOLULU (KHON2) — After speculation and delays, Zippy’s announced Tuesday that their Las Vegas location will open in October.

The new location was first announced in 2018, after the company distributed an RFP to commercial real estate owners and brokers in the Las Vegas area.

“The city is a natural fit for our brand given the significant number of Hawaii transplants in the area and we believe it is the ideal choice for our first location outside of Hawaii,” Zippy’s CEO Jason Higa told KHON2.com at the time.

In April 2020, shortly after the COVID pandemic shut down most of the world, work on the location paused as well. It had been slated to open at the end of that year.

“We own the parcel where we intend to open our first location, and we’ve identified a number of other sites for future locations as well. We have already made a substantial real estate investment in Las Vegas, so we are definitely coming to the market – just a bit later than anyone would have liked,” Paul Yokota, president of FCH Enterprises, parent entity of Zippy’s said of the 2020 pause in work.

More than two years later, after COVID and the global supply chain issues, the site was abuzz again as work restarted at the corner of Badura Avenue and Montessouri Street, and the Zippy’s management team came to Hawaii to learn their operations.

“Very excited for Zippy’s to finally open here on the 9th Island and the excitement from former island residents who live in Las Vegas is incredible,” former Hawaii resident Michael Haskins said at hearing the work had resumed.

Zippy’s announced on their social media that the location will open on Oct. 10.

Zippy’s first location opened on South King Street more than 56 years ago.