LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Repairs and cleanup are underway inside Zion National Park in Utah after several large rockfalls and storms that severely damaged roads on Wednesday.
National Park Service staff responded to Zion Canyon Scenic Drive and road damage on Kolob Canyons Road. The park remains open but because of the road work some routes may not be available.
Zion Canyon Scenic Drive
- Single lane open near the work area.
- Zion Canyon Shuttle System is operating.
- The road may temporarily close and delay shuttles while repairs are happening.
- Engineers and maintenance staff are:
- Assessing methods for road repair
- Repairing a damaged sewer cover and the vertical pipe (riser) that connects it to the sewer line.
- Completing work with a utility company to repair damaged buried electrical lines.
- Electrical service to Zion Lodge was interrupted from late on March 21 until the afternoon of March 22.
Kolob Canyons Road
- Closed to all use at the Kolob Canyons Visitor Center since March 15.
- This closure applies to drivers, hikers, and bikers.
- Engineers and maintenance staff are:
- Monitoring road conditions.
- Assessing options to reopen the road.