LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Repairs and cleanup are underway inside Zion National Park in Utah after several large rockfalls and storms that severely damaged roads on Wednesday.

National Park Service staff responded to Zion Canyon Scenic Drive and road damage on Kolob Canyons Road. The park remains open but because of the road work some routes may not be available.

Maintenance workers and engineers work to assess and repair Zion Canyon Scenic Drive following a large rockfall One sits in a large hole caused by the rock. (NPS / Ally O’Rullian)

Large rockfall damaged road in Zion National Park. The rock causing the damage stopped next to the Virgin River. National Park Service and Rocky Mountain Power staff work to repair infrastructure and fully reopen the road. (NPS / Ally O’Rullian)

Maintenance workers and engineers work to assess and repair Zion Canyon Scenic Drive following a large rockfall. (NPS / Ally O’Rullian)

Zion Canyon Scenic Drive

Single lane open near the work area. Zion Canyon Shuttle System is operating. The road may temporarily close and delay shuttles while repairs are happening.

Engineers and maintenance staff are: Assessing methods for road repair Repairing a damaged sewer cover and the vertical pipe (riser) that connects it to the sewer line. Completing work with a utility company to repair damaged buried electrical lines. Electrical service to Zion Lodge was interrupted from late on March 21 until the afternoon of March 22.



Road damage caused by rockfall at Zion Canyon Scenic Drive late on March 21, 2023. (NPS / Sam Harvey)

engineers and maintenance staff measuring road damage on Kolob Canyons Road. (NPS / Juan Galindo)

Kolob Canyons Road