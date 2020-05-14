Zion National Park partially reopens to public

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — After a few quiet months, people are back on the trails at Zion National Park, Utah’s most visited tourist site and a popular stop for many Nevadans.

The park partially reopened on Wednesday. It will open in phases. Currently, it’s only open during daylight hours and the amount of cars are restricted along the scenic drive.

The visitors center is closed, along with the museum and theater, park shuttles and some trails. including the popular Angel’s Landing. Even so, some people ignored the closure.

“We’re in the shadow of Angel’s Landing right now and we’ve had people violating it since we’ve been open this morning unfortunately,” said Ranger Daniel Fagergen. “That’s people going beyond the barrier that’s in place up there, and so if we can catch them, they’ll probably get citations for doing that.”

As the park gates open, every one of us individually have a huge responsibly to take care of this place,” said visitor Lyman Hafen.

The businesses around Zion in the community of Springdale say it’s been tough, financially, for the past couple months so they are really happy to see people again.

“There really has just been no one around, we’ve especially been a ghost town with the park closed,” said Nate Wells. “The pain runs deep, it really does, its been a tough time, and I think it’s going to leave a mark for a very long time.”