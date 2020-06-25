Zion National Park fees, shuttle buses returning on July 1

Breaking News
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Shuttle service will resume Wednesday at Zion National Park, just ahead of a busy Fourth of July weekend, according to a National Park Service news release.

The park will resume collecting entrance fees. Federal America The Beautiful passes, such as the Annual Pass and Senior Pass, will be honored.

The park is about three hours northwest of Las Vegas by car.

Shuttle service was suspended in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All buses have been modified to meet COVID-19 guidelines. Modified buses will carry a smaller number of passengers per trip and Zion is working with Recreation.gov to provide tickets for the shuttle to reduce crowds.

The shuttle provides access to trails and viewpoints along the Scenic Drive including the West Rim trail, the Emerald Pools, the Riverside Walk, and The Narrows.

All other areas of the park will not require a shuttle ticket, but park entrance fees apply.

Starting June 30 shuttle tickets will be available only on Recreation.gov. A $1 non-refundable fee per ticket will be charged for all passengers over 2 years of age. Visit Recreation.gov online, through the mobile app, or by calling (877) 444-6777.

Town shuttles in Springdale will not be running initially, and private vehicles will no longer be allowed up the Scenic Drive once shuttle bus service resumes.

The park website, www.nps.gov/zion, has information about the shuttle operation and alternate recreational activities.

