LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Zion National Park is looking at improvements for the South Entrance and South Campground, and a virtual public meeting is planned for Wednesday, May 25.

Among the possible changes: adding charging stations for electric vehicles and rebuilding South Campground to meet accessibility and safety codes. The park is also looking at the possibility of realigning the roadway accessed from the South Entrance Fee Station and the Zion Canyon Visitor Center.

The public is invited to participate on Wednesday at 6 p.m. MDT (5 p.m. PDT), and input will be accepted through mid-June.

Click here to access the Zoom meeting.

Other proposed improvements involve pedestrian access. A defined entrance for pedestrians and the installation of intuitive pedestrian trails are under consideration. Considerations for pedestrians are part of the park’s effort to improve access from the town of Springdale.

The park service is looking for input on design options to “improve transportation links, simplify navigation, and provide pedestrians and bicyclists more dedicated space and infrastructure away from roads,” according to a park service news release.

“This is the first part of a multi-step process to determine how we should plan for the future of Zion National Park’s South Entrance and South Campground” Zion National Park Superintendent Jeff Bradybaugh said.

“We consider this project part of our larger, ongoing visitor use planning effort,” he said. “It builds on our collaborative planning process giving park visitors, neighbors, and other stakeholders an opportunity to learn and provide important information for our decision-making process.”

A project currently under way at Zion is building a new restroom near the Human History Museum. The parking lot is closed during construction

Sharing comments

Your participation is vital to the planning process. You can share your comments and ideas through June 17. To share comments online and learn more about the project, visit the National Park Service Planning, Environment and Public Comment website. If you prefer to mail your comments, they must be postmarked by June 17, 2022.

Mail comments to:

Superintendent

ATTN: Zion Canyon South Entrance Redesign

Zion National Park

1 Zion Park Blvd

Springdale, Utah

84767