Zion-Mount Carmel Highway closed due to storm damage

The Zion-Mount Carmel Highway was closed the evening of March 2 after reports of an active rockslide on the switchbacks below the tunnel.

The Zion-Mount Carmel Highway and Tunnel from the East Entrance to Canyon Junction is closed until further notice. Due to this storm, access to Canyon Overlook Trail, near the Zion-Mount Carmel Tunnel, is also closed.

Several canyoneering routes have also been closed because they are normally accessed from the closed road. These include Keyhole, Canyon Overlook, Pine Creek, Spry, Clear Creek, Fat Man’s Misery, and Lodge Canyons. The East Rim Trailhead is accessible from Zion’s East Entrance. Staff is currently checking trail conditions on the remaining trails.

Visitors should expect trail closures.

The Kayenta Trail and Upper Emerald Pools Trail remain closed due to a landslide that has continued to settle since July 2018. The East Rim Trail, as well as total access to Hidden Canyon and access from the main canyon to Observation Point, remain closed due to a landslide and an unstable overhanging boulder since Jan. 2019.