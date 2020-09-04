Zillow Report: Las Vegas housing numbers show list prices rising higher than previous year

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — According to the Zillow’s Weekly Market Report, sellers continued to drive the housing market with low supply and eager buyers as total for-sale inventory contracted for the 13th straight week and typical time-on-market maintained record lows,

Buyers may find relief coming, though, as new inventory levels are up month over month and are closer to last year’s figures than at any time since March, according to Zillow.

Key housing stats for the Las Vegas metropolitan area:

New listings are down 5.8% compared to last year and down 5.3% from last week.

Total inventory is down 24.1% year over year.

Prices are up from last year: The median list price is up 6.7% year over year to $346,520. The median sale price the week ending July 18 was $311,280, 4.1% higher than a year earlier.

Newly pending sales grew 0.3% from last week, and are 6% higher than last year.

Homes that sold typically went under contract after 13 days. That’s 18 days faster than last year.

Typical homes on the market are more expensive as median list prices are up nearly 9% compared to last year.

Days-to-pending match August lows; newly pending sales stabilize high above last year

As has been the case for the past three weeks, homes are typically going under contract 13 days after they’re listed. This is two weeks faster than a year ago and the shortest median time on market in Zillow’s weekly records going back through January 2019.

Newly pending sales are up 18.4% compared to last year; the highest year-over-year gain since November 2019. The level is holding steady, with no change compared to a month ago, and only a slight increase (0.5%) week over week.

For-sale inventory continues to tighten, though new listings may provide relief

New sellers may help sate rapid demand as new for-sale inventory rose 3.5% compared to a month prior. The number of new listings is nearly back to normal for this time of year; at just 4.5% below the same week in 2019, the year-over-year gap is the smallest seen since March.

Inventory continues a long contraction that began the first week of June. Total for-sale inventory is down 29.1% year over year, the largest yearly deficiency since at least January 2019. For-sale inventory is down 3.6% month over month and is slightly tighter than the previous week (-0.8%).

List prices skyrocket over last year

Sellers are clearly in the driver’s seat as median list prices grew to $345,722. The 8.9% rise in list price compared to last year is the largest year-over-year increase since at least January 2019.

Median sale price the week ending July 18 was $280,375, which was 6.4% higher than last year. The month-over-month median sale price increase of 4.6% was second in size only to the week prior in records going back through January 2019 (the week ending July 11 posted a 5% month-over-month increase).

The share of listings with a price cut held steady at 4.2%, which is 1.4 percentage points lower than a year ago.

Eviction moratorium extended through December and mortgage rates fall again