LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Zia Records will be hosting a grand opening of its newest location at the southeast corner of Warm Springs Road and Eastern Avenue on April 2.

The event will feature live DJs and a ribbon-cutting ceremony, and the first 100 people in line will receive a special goodie pack and the chance to win a $100 Zia gift card.

Doors will open at 10 a.m. to kick off the ceremony, and sales will be offered all weekend, including 10% off any clearance vinyl and turntables. The Zia “buy three pre-owned items and get the fourth free” sale will also return to the location.

“Customers can expect the same amazing merchandise and customer service in a brand new, exciting environment,” said Eastern store manager Rey Jeralds.