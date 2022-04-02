LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Zia Records held an event on Saturday to celebrate the grand opening of its new location on Warm Springs and Eastern Avenue.

The event featured live music and sales. The first 100 customers received a special goodie pack and a chance to win a $100 Zia gift card. Zia customer-favorite buy 3 pre-owned items and get the 4th free sale returned, along with double Z-Card points on purchase and trades. Customers could also be awarded an additional 10% off any clearance vinyl, and turntables will be 10% off. Sales run Saturday and Sunday exclusively at the Warm Springs location.

The new Warm Springs location is on the southeast corner of Eastern and Warm Springs, which is 4 miles south of the previous location.



