Zero Fatalities urging safety on the roads with increase in motorcycle deaths

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Motorcycle fatalities are up 30% this year across Nevada.

Governor Sisolak declared May as “Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month,” and with road trip season right around the corner, the state’s Zero Fatalities program is urging traffic safety.

The group is working to prevent motorcycle deaths on the roadways through the second phase of its “Save Yourself” campaign.

Harley Davidson’s motorcycle safety course has classes available for new and experienced riders.

Safety tips when accelerating, shifting, braking, turning and maneuvering through controlled skids and obstacles.

Steve Ritchey, the manager of Red Rock Harley-Davidson Riding Academy, says this course is for students that want to get their motorcycle endorsement.

“I call it a motorcycle journey because everybody is somewhere different in their riding experience so this is the start of their journey… it’s good to get them started on the right foot in a safety-minded concept of riding a motorcycle safely,” he said.

Training and fitting the motorcycle to the rider are crucial aspects in motorcycle safety, Ritchey noted.