Zero Fatalities Program launches ‘Worst Year Ever’ campaign to save lives, impairment a major factor

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Zero Fatalities Program is debuting its “Worst Year Ever” campaign to remind people to drive sober, not speed, buckle up and watch out for others to save lives. So far, 224 people have lost their lives on Nevada’s roads, which is 6% higher than last year.

“The ‘Worst Year Ever’ campaign integrates an emotional tie to current social climate with the message that it is up to everyone to look out for one another on Nevada’s roads and practice safe driving behaviors,” said Zero Fatalities Program Manager Andrew Bennett.

The majority of the deadly crashes this year have involved two factors:

46.9% of deadly crashes involved impairment

33.1% involved speeding

There have also been 62 deaths involving pedestrians and 57 involving people who were not properly restrained by a seatbelt.

The program is operated by the Nevada Department of Public Safety and Transportation is using this campaign tag line. “Think 2020 has been the worst year ever? You could make it even worse,” reminds Nevadans that respect for life is a personal responsibility for everyone who gets behind the wheel.

The campaign will be on billboards and outdoor bus shelters and seen on PSA announcements as well as social media.

“Through this initiative, we aim to connect with all road users, inspire them to take on the personal responsibility of emulating safe roadway behaviors and ultimately become one step closer to Zero Fatalities here in the great state of Nevada,” Bennett said.

For additional information and to follow the “Worst Year Ever” campaign, please follow Zero Fatalities on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.