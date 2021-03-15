Zero Fatalities partnering with Lyft to offer $5 ride discount on St. Patrick’s Day

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Have fun, but get home safely is the message for St. Patrick’s Day. To encourage safe driving practices, Las Vegas Coalition for Zero Fatalities is partnering with Lyft to offer Las Vegas valley residents a discounted, and safe, ride home.

Lyft riders can score $5 off one ride on St. Patrick’s Day using the code SMARTRIDE21.

Zero Fatalities is pledging $5,000 in free Lyft credit for the holiday.

The offer is valid to the first 1,000 new and existing users from 12 p.m. Wednesday, March 17 to 12 a.m. March 18, while supplies last.

“At the beginning of this year, Nevada saw a 12% increase in DUIs compared to the same time last year. Driving impaired combined with speeding, reckless driving and lack of seatbelt usage continue to be the top factors of deaths on our roadways. We must remember that traffic safety starts and ends with human kindness and it is absolutely each and every one of our duties to secure a sober ride home,” said Zero Fatalities Program Manager Andrew Bennett. “The Las Vegas Coalition for Zero Fatalities implores Nevadans to not test their luck and celebrate responsibly this St. Patrick’s Day.”