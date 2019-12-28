Zero Fatalities Nevada releases grim statistic before year’s end

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A grim statistic was released as we near the end of the year: more than 200 people have died in traffic accidents in Nevada in 2019. The exact number is 243 as of Nov. 30.

Speed accounts for a large handful of the statistic, as there were 523 fatal speed-related crashes between 2013 and 2017.

According to Zero Fatalities Nevada, our state is rapidly approaching 3,000 traffic-related fatalities, spanning over the last decade.

The Nevada Department of Transportation and Nevada Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety offer the following tips to ensure safe driving: