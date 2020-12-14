Zappos: Santa is making virtual calls

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — According to Zappos, Santa is accepting virtual calls to keep your kids in a jolly spirit.

Zappos is giving kids the chance to meet with Santa over Zoom, bringing the North Pole to Nevada via WiFi. They say you only need to book a time for the virtual call and Santa’s elves will confirm your appointment.

Virtual Santa is available from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. by appointment only.

Click here to make an appointment and book Santa.

🎁VISIT VIRTUAL SANTA🎁 This year we’re bringing the jolly to you by giving your kid the chance to virtually meet Santa! (Turns out there’s good wi-fi in the North Pole.) All you gotta do is book a time here: https://t.co/tV4MAO0UKo and Santa’s elves will take care of the rest! pic.twitter.com/atz3PFFOF0 — Zappos.com (@Zappos) December 14, 2020

Your child’s call with Santa is provided by Santa Zoom Visit, according to the Zappos announcement, and subject to its terms and conditions. Zappos will not share any of your personal information with santazoomvisit.com.