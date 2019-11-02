Zappos, local organizations hold free pet adoptions in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Zappos for Good, Zappos’ charitable arm, partnered with local organizations for the inaugural ‘Zappos Pet Fest 2019’ on Saturday. The event was held to help over 30 pets from the downtown Las Vegas community find forever homes.

Along with the free pet adoption booths set up, there were also food trucks, bounce houses and pet supply tents.

Jacqueline Gonzalez, lead of the Dogs on Campus Team at Zappos, says this event was targeted specifically for the downtown community.

“I definitely wanted to target the downtown community because a lot of awareness is not happening around this community that has a lot of animal needs,” Gonzalez said.

The other organizations that attended Zappos Pet Fest 2019 included Path for Paws, Pets for Vets, and Nevada SPCA.

In total, there were 11 dogs and 4 cats adopted at Saturday’s Pet Fest.