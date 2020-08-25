Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh retires

LAS VEGAS – FEBRUARY 17: Zappos.com CEO Tony Hsieh poses after delivering a keynote presentation at the MAGIC clothing industry convention at the Las Vegas Convention Center February 17, 2010 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Zappos.com is a shoe and clothing online retailer. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Tony Hsieh, CEO of online retail giant Zappos, is retiring after 20 years.

The company confirmed the news in a statement to 8 News Now Monday night:

We want to thank Tony for his 20 years of work on behalf of Zappos customers, and we wish him well in his retirement.” Zappos spokesperson

Footwear News broke the news earlier, revealing Kedar Deshpande, the company’s COO, would take Hsieh’s place.

Zappos started out purely selling shoes but has since expanded its empire to include everything from handbags to clothing and accessories. The company’s headquarters are located in the former Las Vegas City Hall building and has been in the Valley since 2004.

The retailer was sold to Amazon in 2009 for around $1.2 billion.

Hsieh founded DTP, once known as the Downtown Project, in 2012. The initiative put $350 million into real estate, entertainment and tech startups around Fremont Street in Downtown Las Vegas.