Zaon Collins’ attorneys await decision from high court

Zaon Collins (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The case against former Bishop Gorman basketball star and UNLV recruit Zaon Collins was back in court Thursday.

His attorneys say they are waiting for the Nevada Supreme Court to decide if they’ll consider dropping criminal charges.

Recently, a grand jury indicted Collins on a felony reckless driving charge. However, it declined to move forward on a felony DUI charge.

Jurors didn’t believe marijuana was a factor in the 2019 crash that left a 52-year-old man dead. Collins’ attorneys are due back in court in April.

