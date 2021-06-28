Zane Floyd’s lawyers seek temporary stay of execution

RENO, Nev. — Lawyers for convicted killer Zane Floyd are trying to persuade a federal judge to grant a temporary stay of execution.

Floyd is scheduled to become the first inmate put to death in the state in 15 years.

Public defenders for Floyd are scheduled to go before a judge in Las Vegas Monday afternoon. They are challenging the constitutionality of a never-before-used sequence of drugs that prison officials plan to use at the execution tentatively scheduled July 26.

Defense lawyers also filed another appeal with the Nevada Supreme Court last week, saying Floyd prefers safer alternatives, including a firing squad.