Zane Floyd’s attorneys mount new challenges to Nevada execution plan

LAS VEGAS — A convicted Nevada mass murderer is mounting a range of legal challenges to a bid to schedule his execution in early June.

Zane Floyd’s attorneys are questioning whether the District Attorney Steve Wolfson really wants the lethal injection carried out at a decommissioned prison in Carson City, among other points.

This Nov. 10, 2016 file photo released by the Nevada Department of Corrections shows the newly completed execution chamber at Ely State Prison in Ely. (Nevada Department of Corrections via AP, file).

Attorneys filed new documents this week asking a judge to halt the process at least long enough to determine if the state’s lethal injection procedure would be unconstitutionally cruel and inhumane, and to force prison officials to show they have the three drugs they would use.

Earlier this week, Floyd called for the state to consider instituting the firing squad as an option.

Floyd’s attorney says they’re also seeking clemency.

Floyd was convicted in the June 3, 1999, mass shooting at an Albertson’s grocery store in Las Vegas.