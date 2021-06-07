Zane Floyd plans to ask Nevada Pardons Board to commute his death sentence

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Lawyers for convicted killer Zane Floyd say he plans to ask the Nevada Pardons Board to commute his death sentence, according to court documents filed today.

Floyd, 45, shot and killed four employees and injured another at an Albertsons store in 1999. He was sentenced to death for murder, and he was also convicted of sexual assault.

Federal public defender Rene L. Valladares responded to the court’s June 4 request for a proposed execution date in documents filed Monday.

Floyd wants the court to schedule his execution sometime after Oct. 1 to give him the opportunity to get on the agenda for a Pardons Board meeting scheduled for Sept. 21. Prosecutors have been seeking an execution date during the week of July 26.

The delay would also give Floyd the opportunity to seek “meaningful” reviews of his appeals and petitions filed with the court, according to his attorneys.

A date sometime after Oct. 1 would also give the Nevada Department of Corrections time to prepare for the execution, Valladares said.