Zak Bagans talks about haunted ‘Annabelle’ doll encounter

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Zak Bagans has amped up the supernatural buzz heading into Halloween with his story of a 2017 encounter with a possessed Raggedy Ann doll and the eerie events that followed.

In a story posted today to promote Sunday’s new E! True Hollwood Story, Bagans tells how he was drawn to touch the doll despite dire warnings. Bagans, who currently has the doll at the the Haunted Museum in Las Vegas, touched the doll after he says Annabelle led him to do so.

“What do you want, Annabelle?” Zak can be heard asking in the clip, hovering over the doll during what he describes as an “investigation” wherein “a figure appeared out of her and then went into me.” The following day, a lightning bolt struck a pole next to his car and “left a huge gash” in its wake. E! News

Bagans, host of the Travel Channel’s “Ghost Adventures,” speculated that the lightning strike had something to do with the doll. Events surrounding the Raggedy Ann doll were the foundation of “The Conjuring” and the “Annabelle” movies.

Bagans collects unusual items of the occult and displays them at the 600 E. Charleston Blvd. museum.

He took a hit from fans who said he never should have touched the doll, but he responded in this Facebook post.