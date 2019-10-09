Yummy to Yuck: Food expo features it all in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Grab your forks and knives, it’s time to eat! The Las Vegas Food Expo is in town. Food lovers come from all over the world to the expo. It’s a way for local producers to show off their products and connect with large buyers. This is where many food trends get started.

The theme at the expo is international and among the exhibits is a Disgusting Food Museum which features the cuisine of various countries that some might consider less than appetizing such as fruit bat soup, the world’s stinkiest cheese, and even Twinkies. There are 80 foods featured. If you’re adventurous, you can sample some of the foods at the tasting bar.

There is a very serious side to the expo which helps small food companies show their goods to big retailers, distributors and restaurants. There are 150 vendor booths and more than 3,000 attendees. The general public can attend. Here is a link with more information.