Yucca Mountain: Trump takes a different direction, now open to alternative solutions

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In a tweet directed to Nevada residents, President Trump seemed to take a different direction and signaled being open to exploring alternate solutions on bringing the Yucca Mountain repository near Las Vegas.

In his tweet he said, “Nevada, I hear you on Yucca Mountain and my Administration will RESPECT you! Congress and previous Administrations have long failed to find lasting solutions — my Administration is committed to exploring innovative approaches — I am confident we can get it done!”

In 2019, Trump had requested to move forward on the repository project and wanted to restart the federal licensing process to build the nuclear waste dump in Nevada. At the time, he was asking $116 million for the dump in his 2020 budget to the Department of Energy.

Nevada congressional leaders vowed to fight the attempt to build the dump, while the state was involved in a legal battle that aimed at blocking the DOE from shipping weapons-grade plutonium to a site near Yucca Mountain.

Soon after the President’s tweet, Nevada Senator Catherine Cortez-Masto responded:

“I look forward to working with you on this critical issue for Nevada and ensuring your budget doesn’t include any funding to restart the failed Yucca Mountain project that a majority of Nevadans reject, regardless of party.”

The White House is set to release its budget for 2021 next week. Over the last 30 years, the government has spent more than $19 billion on this issue.