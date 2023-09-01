LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — When you look out at the Las Vegas Strip, you may spot a glimpse of your favorite NFL team’s helmet.

Sphere Entertainment announced Friday that the first brand campaign to grace the outside of the Sphere will be for NFL Sunday Ticket, the premium NFL subscription product that allows fans to watch every out-of-market Sunday afternoon game.

The multi-week campaign launched Sept. 1 and will run through the start of the NFL Season.

Sphere NFL Sunday Ticket Brand Campaign (Sphere)

According to a release from Sphere Entertainment, YouTube is the new home of the NFL Sunday Ticket, available to purchase on YouTube and YouTube TV.

To celebrate, YouTube has created an animation that will transform the exterior of Sphere into helmets of all 32 NFL teams.

“It’s only fitting that YouTube, one of the most respected and important media platforms in the world, is launching the first-ever brand campaign on the Exosphere to support NFL Sunday Ticket,” Guy Barnett, Senior Vice President, Brand Strategy & Creative Development, Sphere Entertainment said. “I can’t wait to see how NFL fans react once they see their team on the biggest LED screen in the world.”

The outside of the Sphere, the Exosphere, is the largest LED screen on Earth, consisting of approximately 1.2 million LED pucks spaced eight inches apart. Each puck contains 48 individual LED diodes.