YouTube guitarist Andrew Foy — WEB EXTRA

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Andrew Foy has been playing guitar for 10 years, and he has a community of his own on YouTube. He’s 19.

In some ways, his audience has grown up with him.

When he was in 8th grade, he says, he had 100,000 followers. Now that’s around 3 million.

He tells Kate Houston how his father and his sister have played big roles in what he does on YouTube.

Foy says his audience is watching a lot more during the pandemic.

He’s known for his guitar covers, but he’s working toward producing original songs.

“I definitely hope to continue doing the finger style and the singing covers with my sister … because those are doing really well and people love her … but I’d also like to slip in some more casual videos. Maybe not like a full vlog, but something like that. Something similar to that, because those also do well, and that’s another way people could see who I am, and see who my family is … and grow closer to the channel.”