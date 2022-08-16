LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Applications are now open for you looking to join the Youth Neighborhood Association Partnership Program. The program will be offering grants up to $1,250 for youths to create and implement neighborhood-based, service-learning projects.

Projects must take place within the city. YNAPP youth acquire skills in leadership and teamwork while working towards making positive changes in their neighborhoods.

Youth ages 8-18 are eligible to apply for YNAPP funding. The application period is open from August 16, 2022 to October 31, 2022. For details and to apply, visit this site.

Applicants are also urged to attend one of two Applicant Workshops, either in-person or virtually. The in-person workshop will be held at September 19, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. The virtual applicant workshop will be held on September 26. 2022 at 4:30 p.m. To register, go to this website.

Applicants will be required to make a five-minute presentation to the YNAPP board in December 2022, and final approval for grants will be given in February 2023.